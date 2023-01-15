Matthew 25 Management Corp Trims Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Matthew 25 Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Entertainment accounts for about 3.2% of Matthew 25 Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Matthew 25 Management Corp owned about 0.52% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $7,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MSGE opened at $46.88 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $84.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $401.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.38 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

