Mdex (MDX) Hits Market Capitalization of $75.68 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $75.68 million and $3.49 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.34 or 0.00429210 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,310.05 or 0.30315953 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.30 or 0.00871036 BTC.

Mdex Token Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 940,218,335 tokens. Mdex’s official message board is medium.com/@mdexofficial. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Mdex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

