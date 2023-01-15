MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.30

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.30 and traded as high as $13.85. MediWound shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 65,818 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDWD shares. Maxim Group started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on MediWound from $5.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.99.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at $2,663,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter valued at $405,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 524,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

