Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.3% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.09. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

