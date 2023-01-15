MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.33 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 98.17% and a negative return on equity of 115.15%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

