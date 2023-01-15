Metahero Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.77 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $21.77 million and $817,827.08 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.77 or 0.01468485 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007491 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.01761811 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

