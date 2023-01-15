Mizuho Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $89.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $88.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a sell rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.42.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 39.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

