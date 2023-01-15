Mizuho Cuts Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target to $6.00

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DSEY. Citigroup downgraded shares of Diversey from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Diversey in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $5.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Get Diversey alerts:

Diversey Trading Up 1.4 %

DSEY stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.71. Diversey has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $13.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $689.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.03 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSEY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Diversey by 19,023.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,574 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Diversey by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,850 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Diversey by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,584 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversey by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,398 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Diversey by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 951,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.