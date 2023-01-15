Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.18

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as low as $1.17. Mobivity shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 3,330 shares.

Mobivity Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.89 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

