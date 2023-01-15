Monero Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $103.66 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $175.03 or 0.00839706 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $3.19 billion and $103.66 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,844.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00419502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016543 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00107257 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.68 or 0.00598153 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00215294 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.95 or 0.00215624 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,227,445 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

