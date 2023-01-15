Monero (XMR) Price Hits $175.82 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $175.82 or 0.00848390 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion and approximately $94.46 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,724.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.69 or 0.00423113 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00105570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.18 or 0.00599212 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00214488 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00215474 BTC.

About Monero

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,227,261 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

