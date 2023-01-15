Monero (XMR) Price Up 10.5% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Monero has a market cap of $3.17 billion and $134.63 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be bought for $173.81 or 0.00840969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,667.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00419194 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016625 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00105833 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.57 or 0.00597873 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00214867 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00221721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,227,097 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

