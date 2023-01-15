Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001957 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $224.67 million and $15.32 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00080688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00061898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010488 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,026,804 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.