Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Up 33.7% Over Last Week

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $235.19 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00080268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00061604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000249 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,003,246 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

