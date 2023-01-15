Morgan Stanley Trims Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Target Price to SEK 62

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 63 to SEK 62 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $65.50.
Elekta AB (publ) Price Performance
EKTAY opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.99. Elekta AB has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.05.
About Elekta AB (publ)
Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.
