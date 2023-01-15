Morgan Stanley Trims Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price to $72.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.24.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $69.22.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,806,315 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after acquiring an additional 24,469,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,020,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,818 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.