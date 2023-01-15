Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $316.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $316.60.

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MUSA opened at $270.41 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.46. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 84.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 26.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 5.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.