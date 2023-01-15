My DeFi Pet Market Capitalization Tops $768,076.84 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $768,076.84 and $756,024.64 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.77 or 0.01468485 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007438 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00017393 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000503 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $370.44 or 0.01761811 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.