My DeFi Pet Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $764,096.00 and $678,493.25 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.01 or 0.01459852 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007469 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017361 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000519 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029282 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.98 or 0.01770838 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

