Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.27

Shares of Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.27 and traded as low as $1.10. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 9,330 shares.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.68 million for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

