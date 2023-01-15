Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2023

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.