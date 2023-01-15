Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.24.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $119,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,509.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,896 shares of company stock worth $1,267,515. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

