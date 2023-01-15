National Bank Financial Trims Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Target Price to C$13.00

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Surge Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

ZPTAF opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87.

Surge Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 5.16%.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

