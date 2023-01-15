Navcoin Trading Up 24.2% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $1,944.14 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0496 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00239235 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00103604 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00061476 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,288,066 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

