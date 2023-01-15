Nblh Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1,439.66 (NBLH)

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Nblh has a total market cap of $1,439.66 and approximately $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nblh has traded flat against the dollar. One Nblh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nblh alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00427617 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.65 or 0.30203451 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.73 or 0.00859545 BTC.

Nblh Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Nblh is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

Nblh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nblh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nblh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.