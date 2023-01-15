NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NeoGames from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut NeoGames from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NeoGames in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NGMS stock opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. NeoGames has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

NeoGames ( NASDAQ:NGMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.41 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 19.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in NeoGames in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in NeoGames by 16.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

