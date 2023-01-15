Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 261,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 67,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.62. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

