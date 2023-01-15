Ocean Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $163.23 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001272 BTC on popular exchanges. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $163.23 million and $37.07 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00431882 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,363.24 or 0.30504679 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00877809 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

