Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $20.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Institutional Trading of Old National Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 91,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,612,000 after buying an additional 470,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Articles

