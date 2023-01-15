OMG Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $33.44 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for approximately $1.31 or 0.00006303 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $183.88 million and $33.44 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00080173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00061884 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000202 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.