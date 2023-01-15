Ontology 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $17.56 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 22% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $173.06 million and approximately $17.56 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,546.30 or 0.07418275 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00080560 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00031580 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00061387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010539 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024630 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.