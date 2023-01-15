Ontology Price Up 23.5% This Week (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $172.11 million and approximately $17.22 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ontology has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.85 or 0.07401187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00079859 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00031455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00061282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024750 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

