Ontology Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $168.16 million and approximately $21.91 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000930 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.12 or 0.07364737 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00079222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00031458 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00060606 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010319 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.