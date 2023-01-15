OpenBlox (OBX) Price Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $352,479.02 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00428943 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.69 or 0.30296723 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.71 or 0.00862884 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

