OpenBlox (OBX) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and $340,689.60 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00431486 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,366.76 or 0.30476714 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.52 or 0.00892844 BTC.

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox was first traded on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenBlox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.