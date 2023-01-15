Orbler Price Down 0.8% This Week (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.59 billion and $1.87 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $7.83 or 0.00037392 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

