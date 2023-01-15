Orbler Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, Orbler has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $7.92 or 0.00038135 BTC on major exchanges. Orbler has a market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $2.07 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io.

Orbler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

