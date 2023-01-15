Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 367,421 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 367,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 117.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 188.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 24,420 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 35.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,812. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 27.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($112.90) to €85.00 ($91.40) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.