Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $55.51 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 780,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,369 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $55,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 667.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 130,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 113,765 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 98,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 45,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 17,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

NYSE:BMY opened at $72.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.