Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 417 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,775,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,120,924,000 after buying an additional 431,812 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,100,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $779,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,540,493 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $846,699,000 after purchasing an additional 175,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,888,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $120.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $134.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

