Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Buys 2,418 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $77.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

