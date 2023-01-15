Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJH opened at $257.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.89. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.51.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.