Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWN opened at $148.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.72. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $166.67.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.