Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after buying an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,838,000 after buying an additional 817,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

