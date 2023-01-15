Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $940,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,744 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.80.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $168.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,787 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,497. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

