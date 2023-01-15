Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,002 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 17.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $118,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $200.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $235.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.08 and a 200 day moving average of $195.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.