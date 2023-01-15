Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 11,728 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,728 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GNR opened at $60.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $47.17 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.73.

