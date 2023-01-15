Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Sells 643 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 430,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Old National Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 535.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $66,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $101,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

ONB opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.52. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

