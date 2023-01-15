Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.54

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.54 and traded as low as $19.11. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $88.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.18%.

Pathfinder Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

