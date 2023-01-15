PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after acquiring an additional 121,831 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The stock has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.