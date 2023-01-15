PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Truist Financial

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PENN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of PENN Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.61.

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. PENN Entertainment has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PENN Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 88,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 368,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 106,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Featured Stories

